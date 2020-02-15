Brokerages Set New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price at $80.33

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NEWR traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. New Relic’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Insiders have sold a total of 54,327 shares of company stock worth $3,460,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

