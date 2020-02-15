Brokerages Set Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Price Target at €56.62

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.12 ($66.42).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ETR NEM traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €66.65 ($77.50). The stock had a trading volume of 112,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €64.35 and a 200-day moving average of €53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €39.93 ($46.43) and a 12-month high of €69.05 ($80.29).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

