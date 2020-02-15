Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $41.71

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

CQP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 157,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,071. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

