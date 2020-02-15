Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target at $44.25

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 253,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,730. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

