Brokerages Expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after buying an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,043,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,302. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.