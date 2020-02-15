Brokerages Expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). H & R Block posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 2,367,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

