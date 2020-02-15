Brokerages Expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will report sales of $68.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.84 million and the lowest is $67.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $276.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.15 million, with estimates ranging from $285.20 million to $304.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,607,836 shares of company stock valued at $56,762,678 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,041,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $952.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,973.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

