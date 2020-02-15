Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,527,590 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,358. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.