Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 423,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

