British Land (LON:BLND) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of British Land to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective (down from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 584.69 ($7.69).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 590.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 568.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

