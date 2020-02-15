Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BCLI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,801. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

