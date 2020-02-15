BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their price target on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.47 ($7.91).

Shares of BP traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 456.85 ($6.01). 23,380,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 495.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

