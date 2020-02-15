BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $606.31

Shares of BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $606.31 and traded as low as $598.00. BOSWELL J G CO/SH shares last traded at $599.00, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $606.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.91.

About BOSWELL J G CO/SH (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company engages in the production of cotton, tomatoes, wheat, seed alfalfa, and safflower. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Pasadena, California.

