Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $409.45.

SAM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.91. The stock had a trading volume of 111,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $258.34 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

