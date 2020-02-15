BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.85-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.75-10.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.85-4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 5,008,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

