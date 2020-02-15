Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.70 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,668,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

