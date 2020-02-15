Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.61

Media headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -1.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.49. 4,197,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.11. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

