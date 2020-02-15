BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.17 ($64.15).

BNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €53.68 ($62.42). The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.27 and its 200 day moving average is €47.20.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.