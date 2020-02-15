BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 401 ($5.27), 17,812 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399 ($5.25).

The company has a market capitalization of $296.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 388.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. BMO Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.