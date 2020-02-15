BMO Capital Markets Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

MTL stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.31 million and a PE ratio of -57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.88. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

