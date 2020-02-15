BMO Capital Markets Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 459,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.32. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$15.03.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

