Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.86 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

BRG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 233,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,123. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

