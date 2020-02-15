Blueberries Medical (CNSX:BBM) Trading Down 4.3%

Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 40,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Blueberries Medical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.47 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

Blueberries Cannabis Corp, through its subsidiaries, produces cannabis. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

