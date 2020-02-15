Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Blue Bird updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

BLBD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 99,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,442. The company has a market cap of $538.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Blue Bird has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $23.99.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.