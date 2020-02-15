Blocklancer Achieves Market Cap of $167,628.00 (LNC)

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 671.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Blocklancer token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded up 623.3% against the dollar. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $167,628.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net . The official message board for Blocklancer is publication.blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocklancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

