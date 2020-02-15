Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.70

Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.70 and traded as low as $73.50. Blackmores shares last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 252,128 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$84.60.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

