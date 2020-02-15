Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00320232 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00016429 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.