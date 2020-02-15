Bitzeny Hits Market Capitalization of $60,135.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 228.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $60,135.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00774646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

