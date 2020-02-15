BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.37 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $120.37 million and approximately $119.95 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.03131404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00249894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00154512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

