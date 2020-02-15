Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 115% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $128,374.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,404,797 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.