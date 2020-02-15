BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Shares Down 5.7%

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s share price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01, approximately 181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

