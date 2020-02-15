Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.25 million for the quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

