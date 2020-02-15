BidiPass (BDP) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00480878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.34 or 0.06226879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

