BidaskClub Upgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qiwi in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

