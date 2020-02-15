BidaskClub Upgrades Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

CHRS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 850,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,677 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

