BidaskClub Upgrades Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.
CHRS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $23.91.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Coherus Biosciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
