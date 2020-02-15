BidaskClub Downgrades Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Hold

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.36. 184,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,048. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.