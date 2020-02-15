BidaskClub Downgrades NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Sell

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 4,349,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 373,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,351,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 906,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 138,017 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 51,863 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

