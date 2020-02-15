BidaskClub Downgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Hold

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.
NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 243.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Mylan has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mylan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after acquiring an additional 425,895 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
