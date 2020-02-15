BidaskClub Downgrades Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) to Hold

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ MYL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 243.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Mylan has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mylan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after acquiring an additional 425,895 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Mylan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

