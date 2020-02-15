BidaskClub Downgrades Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 127,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,466. The company has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Dmc Global has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 1,011.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $613,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $238,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

