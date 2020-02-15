Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,500 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 873,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.31. 154,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,768 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 331,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

