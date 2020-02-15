Benchmark Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $375.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $285.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.22.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $338.25. The stock had a trading volume of 349,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.32 and a 200 day moving average of $279.65. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

