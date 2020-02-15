Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. 202,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 199,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.