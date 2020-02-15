Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. 202,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
