Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Down 8.5%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 755,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,208% from the average daily volume of 57,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

