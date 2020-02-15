Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 13,699,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,261,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

