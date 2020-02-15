Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 13,699,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,261,000.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
