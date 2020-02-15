Bean Cash Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,472,418,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.