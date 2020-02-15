BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.75.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,993. BCE has a one year low of C$57.07 and a one year high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.86%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

