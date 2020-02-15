Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 175.92 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 30,558,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

