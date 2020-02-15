Bapcor Ltd (BAP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 13th

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

ASX BAP opened at A$6.83 ($4.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.68. Bapcor has a twelve month low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of A$7.53 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.91.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

