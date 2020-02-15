Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 49.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $27.00 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $27.73.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,867 shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $75,115.40.

About Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

