Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72. Baidu posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baidu.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
